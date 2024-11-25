Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 281 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. 12,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,924. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $41.97.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

