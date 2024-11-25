Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 500,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,594. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

