Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWN. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 29,586.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 298,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 297,939 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter worth $4,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 856.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 62,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,591,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.23. 753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,561. The stock has a market cap of $257.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $53.03.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.