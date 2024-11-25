Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is Unison Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Unison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 5.9% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $405.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.02 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.20.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

