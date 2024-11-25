Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.5% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 230,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 798,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. 32,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,698. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

