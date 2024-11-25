Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.2% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.67 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.