Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $427,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.13. 174,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,145. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2831 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.