SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $616.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.38. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $463.89 and a fifty-two week high of $616.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

