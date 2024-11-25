Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,920,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,232,000 after buying an additional 68,139 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Comcast by 3,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 544,123 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

