Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $12.44 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $134.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

