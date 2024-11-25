Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $64,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

CL stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

