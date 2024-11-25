Diversified LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Diversified LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 335,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,077,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,519 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 94,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $182.75 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

