Davis R M Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,450 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 16,023.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,275 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 5,853.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $219,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Oracle by 32.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,037,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $756,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 123.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,645,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $373,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,978 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $192.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.64. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $196.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

