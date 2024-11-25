Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,915.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 242.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,915,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 847,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after acquiring an additional 37,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $166.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.09 and a 12-month high of $170.20.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,149.76. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

