Diversified LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Diversified LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $81.46.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.