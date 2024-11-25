Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CAO Sells 18,750 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $258,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

eXp World Stock Up 2.4 %

EXPI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.39. 1,479,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,709. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 2.31. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.11.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of eXp World by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in eXp World by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

