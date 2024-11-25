Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118,636 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Haemonetics worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 439.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,100,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,833 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.1 %

Haemonetics stock opened at $85.55 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.