Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,876 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 140,772 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.27% of Illumina worth $56,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,629 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,828,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 8.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $140.14 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.51 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

