Swedbank AB Has $106.87 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,635,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.26% of Exelon worth $106,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

