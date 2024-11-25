Swedbank AB Has $41.75 Million Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,513,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741,800 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $41,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 51.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

