Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRMR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 321.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,781 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Further Reading

