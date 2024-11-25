iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $342.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.80. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $258.83 and a 12-month high of $344.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

