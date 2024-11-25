Algert Global LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 896,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 443,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,852,000 after purchasing an additional 302,752 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,786,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,047,000 after acquiring an additional 207,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

