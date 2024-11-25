PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 269.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.64.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.6 %

PACCAR stock opened at $114.75 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This trade represents a 51.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,058,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,947. This trade represents a 58.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

