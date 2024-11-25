Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 813.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,355.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,055.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,727.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,061.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 115.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

