Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $10.86 Million in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,751,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,857,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZTR opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $6.21.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

