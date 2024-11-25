Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANRO shares. Wedbush lowered Alto Neuroscience from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rodman & Renshaw lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $8,233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $5,372,000.

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $4.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.10. Alto Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

