Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 792,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASG. Creative Planning lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 68,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ASG opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

