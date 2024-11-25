QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 55,647 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $281,017.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,022,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,852.15. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Wednesday, October 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $189,992.43.

On Thursday, September 12th, Kevin Hettrich sold 58,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $335,240.00.

QuantumScape Stock Up 2.4 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 6,650.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $1,950,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 880.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 316,361 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.