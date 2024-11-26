Algert Global LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Ryder System worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 43.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ryder System by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE R opened at $169.46 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.09 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

