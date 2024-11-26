All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $407.54. The stock had a trading volume of 111,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $294.34 and a 1-year high of $410.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.