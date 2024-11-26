Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) is Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF makes up about 1.5% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEZ traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.31. 5,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $113.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

