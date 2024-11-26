Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 19,233 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,233 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 0.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $2,747,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. 23,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,131. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

