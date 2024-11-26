Bank of Hawaii Sells 6,863 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,718,000 after buying an additional 864,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 998,995 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 930,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,268 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 492,881 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

