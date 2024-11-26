Citigroup Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Hold

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $107.54 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

