Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.65. 1,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.1455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.
The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.
