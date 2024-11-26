Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.65. 1,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Humankind US Stock ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Humankind US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.1455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Humankind US Stock ETF

Humankind US Stock ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF ( NYSEARCA:HKND Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of Humankind US Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

