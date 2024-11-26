Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

