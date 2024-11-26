Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$122.83 and last traded at C$121.70, with a volume of 29271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$121.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$126.36.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

