Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $14.67. Liberty Global shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 290 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 102,828 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,471,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 376,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 206,318 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 407,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

