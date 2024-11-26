Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $14.67. Liberty Global shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 290 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Liberty Global Stock Up 0.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 102,828 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,471,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 376,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 206,318 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 407,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
