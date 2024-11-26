Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $162.98 and a 1 year high of $204.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.74 and its 200 day moving average is $190.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

