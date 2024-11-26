Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 137.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 434,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,330,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,958,000 after purchasing an additional 71,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

