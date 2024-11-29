Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 383063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $523.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.60.
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.
