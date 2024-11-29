Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Declines By 28.5%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pintec Technology Stock Performance

PT stock remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,429. Pintec Technology has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Pintec Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

About Pintec Technology

(Get Free Report)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.