Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTLW remained flat at $1.87 during trading on Friday. 1,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,635. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.
About Algoma Steel Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.