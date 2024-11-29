Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTLW remained flat at $1.87 during trading on Friday. 1,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,635. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

