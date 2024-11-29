AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Up 131.0% in November

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the October 31st total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AUDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AudioCodes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes
AudioCodes Price Performance
AUDC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 37,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.45.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
