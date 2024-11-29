Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 303,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Centamin Stock Performance
CELTF stock remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Friday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.
Centamin Company Profile
