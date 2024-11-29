Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 303,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Centamin Stock Performance

CELTF stock remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Friday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.