Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Up 15.3% in November

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 884,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 5.3 %

BHR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 145,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $239.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.00. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -25.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 238,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 159,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Stories

