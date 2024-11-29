Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, November 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, November 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.63. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52. The firm has a market cap of C$444.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.