Frontline plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.
Frontline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Frontline has a payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.
FRO stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 2,801,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.26.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
