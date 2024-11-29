Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,425 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,425 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $34,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 644,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 633,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,253 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 399,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 72,765 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

